Jordan, EU Affirm 'Strong' Partnership

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 7 (Petra) - European Union and Jordan reiterated "strength" of their partnership and "willingness" to further increase their cooperation on political, security, trade and cooperation matters at the 13th Association Committee, in Amman.Held in the framework of the EU- Jordan Association Agreement and EU-Jordan Partnership Priorities for 2021-2027 adopted in June 2022, the meeting was co-chaired by Rosamaria Gili, Deputy Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa at the European External Action Service (EEAS), and Marwan Al-Refai, Secretary General of the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation (MOPIC).The Association Committee was briefed on achievements made in the past years, marked by an "intense" political dialogue at all levels and deepening cooperation in multiple areas, as demonstrated by the new commitments made during HM King Abdullah's visit to Brussels on 7 November 2023.EU and Jordan representatives exchanged views on a number of regional crises and global challenges and agreed to continue working together to foster stability, peace and security in the Middle East.The EU commended Jordan's "leading" role in hosting large number of refugees, notably from Syria, and confirmed its commitment to continue supporting both refugee and host communities in the Hashemite Kingdom.According to a joint statement, EU and Jordan shared their concern for the disastrous humanitarian situation in Gaza, urging maximum restraint and the protection of civilians in accordance with the universal principles of International Humanitarian Law.Both sides also reiterated the need to ensure the immediate, sustainable and unconditional delivery of humanitarian and medical aid, affirming their strong rejection of any form of individual or collective displacement, forced or otherwise, of Palestinians from any part of the occupied territory, including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.During talks, Jordan called for an immediate ceasefire, while the EU stressed the urgency of cessations of hostilities.Additionally, EU and Jordan reiterated that the only path to a just, lasting and comprehensive resolution of the conflict in the Middle East is the two-state solution that ends occupation and leads to the establishment of an independent, contiguous, sovereign and viable Palestinian State, on the lines of 4 June 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with the State of Israel in peace, in accordance with international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.The EU and Jordan underlined that peace, security and a multilateral, rules-based order lie at the heart of their longstanding partnership, the statement pointed out.Recalling United Nations General Assembly resolutions ES-11/1 and ES-11/2 on Ukraine, which they both voted in favour of, they reiterated their shared principles in line with the UN Charter of respect for international law, territorial integrity, national sovereignty, the need to refrain from the use of force, respect international humanitarian law and solve conflicts by peaceful means.The two sides condemned all violations of international humanitarian law and violations and abuses of human rights in conflict areas, calling for the strict respect of international humanitarian law.The statement noted the meeting also allowed to review cooperation, challenges and upcoming projects in the three partnership priorities agreed upon in June 2022.Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to the Kingdom's reform agenda and the EU's support in this regard through various programmes, including on the political and human rights agenda, efforts towards better access to education and Jordan's transition to a green economy, focusing on energy efficiency, green innovation and job creation.The EU and Jordan agreed to deepen cooperation in the field of economic and private sector development: The upcoming EU-JO Investment Committee and Business Forum in Amman will allow to further cement such partnership. Finally, it helped identifying further potential cooperation to address common threats and challenges in the field of security.This "fruitful" exchange will further pave the way for the next EU-Jordan Association Council which is due to take place in Brussels in the coming months at ministerial level, the statement said.