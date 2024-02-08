Israel Committed 16 Massacres In Gaza During Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb. 7 (Petra) - Israeli occupation committed 16 massacres against Gaza people, claiming 123 lives and injuring 169 others during the past 24 hours, Gaza Ministry of Health announced Wednesday.In its daily report, the ministry indicated that a number of Palestinian victims are still under rubble and scattered on roads, adding that the occupation is barring access of ambulance and civil defense crews to evacuate casualties.To date, the ministry announced death toll of the Israeli aggression on the coastal enclave rose to 27,708 martyrs and 67,147 injuries.