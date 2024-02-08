Kharabsheh: Jordan Shifting To Green Hydrogen Economy With 'Steady' Steps

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 7 (Petra) - Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dr. Saleh Kharabsheh, said Jordan is shifting towards a green hydrogen economy with "steady" steps.During the opening ceremony of a workshop Wednesday, entitled: "Study of Legislation Regulating Green Hydrogen in Jordan," he said the ministry signed 12 memorandums of understanding and 1 framework agreement with international and local investors interested in conducting the necessary studies to develop green hydrogen projects in Jordan.Kharabsheh lauded the workshop in exchanging ideas with investors, donors, and financing bodies, in an effort to come up with the "most appropriate and comprehensive" model that stimulates investment in developing the Kingdom's green hydrogen projects.Kharabsheh thanked the World Bank for organizing the workshop, which is part of the existing cooperation program to study options for legal and regulatory frameworks for green hydrogen for the purposes of production, use and exports in Jordan.Additionally, he pointed to the role of the Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF), which is supervised by the World Bank and funded by governments of the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Canada, Germany and Norway, for its support of Jordan's economic reform efforts, in partnership with Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation.