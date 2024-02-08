25 Years Of Progress: Sustainable Development Initiatives Transforming Jordan's Governorates, 10Th & Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ma'an Governorate: Al-Hussein University and the Development Zone as Models of ProgressOver the past quarter-century, Ma'an Governorate has experienced remarkable advancements across all sectors, propelled by tangible construction efforts, upgraded infrastructure and technology, skilled human resources, and favorable legal and investment environments. These factors have not only stimulated economic and social growth but also elevated the standard of living in the region.Al-Hussein Bin Talal University has played a pivotal role in driving the governorate's development forward. It has catalyzed commercial activity, expanded urban areas, and contributed to a doubling of the population, thus bolstering national progress across scientific, economic, and social dimensions. The university has been instrumental in fulfilling the educational and economic needs of the southern region by offering specialized programs tailored to the mining, mineral, antiquities, and tourism sectors, notably in Petra.On the industrial front, the establishment of the Ma'an Development Zone stands out as a cornerstone of development and industrial prowess, serving as a model for meeting the demands of local, global, and regional markets. With its exceptional infrastructure, particularly in solar energy projects, the zone has positioned itself prominently on the investment map, supporting local industries and promoting sustainable economic development.The Ma'an Development Area has emerged as a regional success story, particularly in renewable energy, positioning Ma'an as a hub for such initiatives.The first solar park alone attracted investments worth JD350 million, providing 1,500 temporary job opportunities during construction and currently sustaining 173 permanent positions for Jordanians. The development company has expanded its efforts to include housing for female students, pilgrim accommodations, and vocational training centers. Additionally, investments in the Rawdah Industrial Area, estimated at JD80 million, have further contributed to job creation (378 opportunities) and economic growth, benefiting both Jordanians and non-Jordanians.In the agricultural sector, the Mohammedia Development Zone has been a key driver of economic support, with projects such as the health square (a regional market for livestock imports), solar energy production stations, and agricultural initiatives empowering local communities and enhancing agricultural practices. Rehabilitation efforts for various agricultural projects, including the Tal Barma and Al-Arja projects, alongside the provision of modern irrigation networks and agricultural services, have further strengthened the sector's resilience and productivity.In the water sector, significant strides have been made in Ma'an Governorate, ensuring access to drinking water for all population centers, including those in desert areas. This achievement has been realized through various measures such as well drilling, increased pumping capacities, enhanced supply infrastructure, and the construction of numerous collection tanks. Moreover, projects aimed at improving water networks have been implemented, further solidifying water accessibility and reliability.The health sector has undergone remarkable development, marked by the establishment of numerous hospitals, comprehensive health centers, and medical facilities offering round-the-clock services. Queen Rania Hospital in the Petra District stands out as a flagship institution, enhancing healthcare services through modern equipment and skilled personnel. Additionally, efforts are underway to finalize the construction of a military hospital near Al Hussein Bin Talal University, boasting a capacity of 150 beds upon full operation, at an estimated cost of JD35 million. This facility, with its main building and auxiliary structures, will significantly bolster healthcare provisions in the governorate.Ma'an Governmental Hospital has also undergone modernization and expansion, equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology. The establishment of three modern comprehensive health centers in Ma'an, Petra, and Shobak has further augmented healthcare accessibility, bringing the total number of comprehensive and primary health centers in the governorate to 36. Furthermore, comprehensive military health centers have been established in Ma'an and Al-Shoubak, catering to the healthcare needs of residents and contributing to the overall healthcare infrastructure.In the realm of social development, efforts have been made to address housing needs, with 360 units provided to needy families, complete with essential facilities and services. The expansion of social development services has led to the creation of two new development directorates in Shobak and Petra, complementing the existing Ma'an Development Directorate. Additionally, services have been extended to 2,500 impoverished families receiving aid from the National Aid Fund, alongside the establishment of the Al-Manar Center for Intellectual Development in Ma'an and Al-Husseiniya District, offering counseling and therapeutic services for individuals with disabilities.The education sector has witnessed substantial growth, with 205 qualified schools established to meet the educational requirements of the governorate. Military schools have also been established across various regions, equipped with modern facilities to enhance the educational environment for students. Notably, the King Abdullah II School for Excellence has been established as a beacon of student competencies and creativity.The establishment of the His Royal Highness Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II Cultural Center in Ma'an, costing JD8 million, serves to invigorate the cultural landscape of the governorate and support creative youth endeavors.Furthermore, the tourism sector has experienced significant development, contributing to both the national and local economy. Rehabilitation projects for historical and archaeological sites, such as the founding king's palace in Ma'an and Shoubak Castle, alongside efforts to enhance tourism promotion, underscore the commitment to fostering tourism as a cornerstone of economic growth.The establishment of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority as an independent authority dedicated to development and tourism affairs has elevated tourism services and solidified Petra's status as a global tourist destination. This recognition, including Petra's designation as one of the Seven Wonders of the World, heralds a new era of development and modernization for the tourism sector in Ma'an Governorate.End