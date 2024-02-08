25 Years Of Progress: Sustainable Development Initiatives Transforming Jordan's Governorates, 9Th Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Madaba Governorate: Leading Tourism Investments Drive Employment GrowthMadaba Governorate has strategically invested in its rich historical and archaeological heritage to bolster the tourism sector, effectively contributing to employment growth. Official data reveals that the sector has employed 1,000 individuals directly, with an additional 10,000 benefiting indirectly. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the governorate welcomed a total of 665,000 visitors by late 2023, showcasing resilience and recovery from the pandemic's impact.The international recognition bestowed upon Madaba underscores its cultural significance. Named the International City of Stone Mosaics in 2016 by the World Crafts Council and joining UNESCO's Creative Cities Network in 2017, Madaba has earned accolades such as being designated the Arab Tourism Capital for 2022 and receiving the Ibn Battuta Award in 2023 from the Arab Tourism Organization.The Madaba Antiquities Directorate has spearheaded preservation efforts across 280 archaeological sites, significantly expanding employment opportunities for job seekers. Notable projects include the conservation of sites like Tell Madaba, Dhiban, Makawir, and Khirbet Iskandar, among others.In agriculture, the governorate boasts 190,000 dunums of agricultural land, with 20,000 under permanent irrigation and 30,000 dedicated to supplementary agriculture. Livestock numbers include 304,000 sheep and goats and 870 cows, underlining the sector's vitality.The healthcare sector has witnessed substantial advancements over the past quarter-century. Notable developments include the establishment of Princess Salma Hospital in Dhiban and the expansion of Al Nadeem Hospital, equipped with modern facilities and specialized departments to meet evolving medical needs.Social development initiatives have focused on providing housing for needy families and establishing Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II Youth City, which boasts a range of recreational and educational facilities. The city has recorded impressive visitor numbers, reaching 30,000 in 2023, with a corresponding 400% increase in income for the Prince City Club compared to 2019. The remarkable development of Prince Hashem City created 100 direct and indirect job opportunities, while the number of employees reached 100 male and female employees.Water sector projects have addressed critical issues, including water treatment and storage capacity enhancements, ensuring reliable water supply for residents. The Water Directorate increased water production by drilling two new wells in the Wadi Al-Hidan water basin and increasing the capacity of treated water storage basins by establishing two storage basins with a capacity of 30,000 cubic meters.Educational infrastructure has also expanded, with the number of government schools increasing from 56 in 1999 to 79 in 2024, accompanied by a growth in educational staff and student enrollment.The Municipality of Madaba's innovative initiatives include a grant fund worth JD194,000 and projects aimed at energy-efficient lighting and livestock markets worth millions, further enhancing the governorate's development trajectory.More to follow...