25 Years Of Progress: Sustainable Development Initiatives Transforming Jordan's Governorates, 8Th Add

Karak Governorate: Marking a Milestone in Achievement and DevelopmentOver the past 25 years, Karak Governorate has undergone significant growth and development across various sectors, marking a transformative journey that celebrates the nation's achievements and the dedication of its citizens, particularly in commemoration of His Majesty King Abdullah II's silver jubilee, despite prevailing challenges.Under His Majesty's leadership, Karak has received focused attention and care, evident in numerous visits and directives to successive governments, underscoring a commitment to comprehensive development.Mu'tah University stands as a testament to this developmental ethos, having undergone substantial expansion and modernization, with increased faculties, educational programs, facilities, and specializations, including medicine, pharmacy, nursing, and laboratory sciences. Notably, the university has facilitated student exchanges with prestigious international institutions, enhancing educational opportunities.Similarly, the governorate's education sector has flourished, with the establishment of 119 public schools by the end of last year and a notable increase in the number of teachers to 2,314, alongside the establishment of vocational workshops and literacy centers. The King Abdullah II School for Excellence, founded in 2012, exemplifies a model for nurturing talent and creativity within a conducive educational environment.In healthcare, Karak has witnessed a remarkable leap, with the establishment of 60 primary and comprehensive health centers, staffed with qualified medical professionals, alongside the development and modernization of Karak Governmental Hospital and Prince Ali bin Hussein Military Hospital.Modernizing agricultural practices and expanding afforestation initiatives have characterized the agricultural sector, complemented by efforts to provide markets for agricultural products, contributing to sustainable development.Tourism has emerged as a key focus area, with significant investments in the region's tourist, archaeological, and heritage sites, positioning Karak on the Arab and international tourism map. Rehabilitation projects, such as the tourist trails in the baths of Wadi Ibn Hammad and the establishment of the Southern Jordan Valley Museum and Qatraneh Tourist Center, underscore this commitment, with ongoing initiatives like the Al-Baraka tourism project in Karak city.Cultural development has been integral to Karak's sustainable growth, with the opening of numerous cultural centers and arts institutes, fostering a vibrant cultural scene. The designation of Karak as a city of culture in 2009 has further enriched the cultural and intellectual landscape of the governorate.More to follow...