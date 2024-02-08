Senate Greets King On Silver Jubilee Of Accession To Throne

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 7 (Petra) - Senate President, Faisal Fayez, extended greetings to His Majesty King Abdullah II on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of His Majesty's assumption of constitutional powers (Silver Jubilee).In a statement Wednesday, Fayez said the King dedicated his life to serve his country, his people, and his nation, supplicating to Allah to endow him good health and wellness.Fayez also affirmed the Upper Chamber will remain loyal for the King and support His Majesty's steps and decisions in his endeavor to preserve the homeland, its security, stability, progress, and prosperity, as well as his defense of pan-Arab national constants and the nation's just issues.Fayez stated: "Jordan, under the King's wise leadership and political astuteness, was able to overcome the region's conflicts and challenges.Additionally, Fayez noted His Majesty is following in the footsteps of His Majesty the late King Hussein bin Talal with his tolerance, humility, and love for the soil of Jordan, adding that his affiliation to the principles of the nation is firm.Fayez affirmed His Majesty continues the process of building a modern Jordan to face challenges and resolutely confront whoever attempts to tamper with the Kingdom, supported by loyal Jordanians.