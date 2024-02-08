25 Years Of Progress: Sustainable Development Initiatives Transforming Jordan's Governorates, 5Th Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq Governorate: Pioneering Transformations in Infrastructure and ServicesMafraq Governorate has undergone a significant transformation in its infrastructure and service sectors, marked by substantial improvements in healthcare, water supply, sanitation, agriculture, industrial development, housing, and education.The healthcare sector has seen substantial upgrades, with five government hospitals and 87 comprehensive and subsidiary health centers witnessing major transformations. Notably, 26 health centers were revamped, with additional specialist doctors deployed to enhance medical services.Efforts to improve water supply and sanitation have been comprehensive, with projects targeting water network rehabilitation, household connection installations, and pumping station upgrades across multiple districts. Investments in water infrastructure, including the implementation of sanitation projects and the development of water harvesting initiatives, have totaled millions of dinars, reflecting a commitment to sustainable water management.Agricultural initiatives have also been prioritized, with the establishment of the Surra veterinary border control center (at one million), botanical laboratory (JD400,000), and various water harvesting projects. Projects such as grape and pistachio cultivation and the Al-Hakura project for livestock breeding have further bolstered agricultural development, contributing to the region's economic growth.Economic progress has been evident with the establishment of the King Hussein bin Talal Development Zone and the Al-Thuraya Industrial City, attracting numerous local and foreign investments. These initiatives have provided thousands of job opportunities, with the total investment value reaching millions of dinars.Housing projects targeting needy families have been a key focus, with 52 homes allocated and plans for additional housing units underway. The total cost of housing projects has amounted to millions of dinars, reflecting a commitment to addressing housing needs in the region.The education sector has also witnessed significant expansion, with the establishment of 20 schools. The total investment in educational infrastructure has reached millions of dinars, reflecting a commitment to improving access to quality education for all residents.More to follow...