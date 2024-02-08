25 Years Of Progress: Sustainable Development Initiatives Transforming Jordan's Governorates, 4Th Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Tafila Governorate: A Legacy of Development and Progress Embodied by the Technical UniversityOver the past quarter-century, Tafila Governorate has emerged as a symbol of development and modernity, marked by significant achievements across various sectors, each contributing to the advancement and revitalization of the local communities.Central to this progress has been the Tafila Technical University, a beacon of knowledge comparable to international institutions, which stands as a testament to the governorate's commitment to academic excellence and technical innovation.Alongside this milestone, the establishment of Tafila Governmental Hospital and several health centers has revolutionized healthcare delivery, enhancing medical services and infrastructure to cater to the needs of patients and visitors alike.The democratic experience of the governorate councils has facilitated the implementation of numerous service projects, including the improvement of roads, the construction of schools, the development of tourism initiatives, and the support of agricultural endeavors. These efforts, supported by budgets exceeding JD55 million over the past five years, underscore a commitment to holistic development and community welfare.In education, significant strides have been made, with the establishment of 123 schools across Tafila, coupled with the expansion of scientific and computer laboratories, the introduction of innovative programs such as the King Abdullah II Award for Physical Fitness, the military training program, the Basma (Print) project for the visually impaired, national education, and the expansion of the establishment of King Abdullah schools for Excellence, the school food project, and the care for blind students project, as well as the qualitative development aspects currently taking place in the high school system, the creation of the Queen Rania Teacher Academy, and the launch of the he Queen Rania Award for Excellence in Education.Tafila's industrial city has become a hub for investment, attracting ventures across various sectors and providing employment opportunities for local residents.In the youth sector, four centers were established in Kasbah Tafila and Al-Hassa, and two clubs in Al-Hassa and Basira, to support sports and creative youth and hone their talents.Housing projects in the governorate targeting needy families have also been a priority, with over 120 homes constructed to address housing needs across the governorate.Infrastructure development, including road networks and sanitation projects, has further enhanced connectivity and quality of life for residents.Meanwhile, tourism initiatives, such as the development of historical sites and environmental conservation projects, have positioned Tafila as a destination for domestic and international visitors, showcasing its rich cultural heritage and natural landscapes.In the water and agricultural sectors, efforts to expand water coverage and improve sanitation services have been underway, contributing to the overall well-being and prosperity of Tafila's residents.More to follow...