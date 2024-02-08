25 Years Of Progress: Sustainable Development Initiatives Transforming Jordan's Governorates, 2Nd Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid Governorate: A Tapestry of Achievement and ProgressIrbid Governorate, much like its counterparts across the Kingdom, has woven a tapestry of achievement, progress, and prosperity, embodying a comprehensive renaissance across various spheres including developmental, social, humanitarian, economic, political, health, educational, and service-oriented domains. This amalgamation of progress forms a cornerstone of the comprehensive and sustainable development envisioned by His Majesty, representing boundless dedication to work and contribution.Among the notable achievements, the governorate proudly hosts the Princess Basma Educational Transformative Hospital with a capacity of 500 beds, the King Abdullah University Hospital, and the King Abdullah II Gardens in Irbid.The expansion of public universities and schools has been prioritized to accommodate the growing student population, aligning with the region's demographic trends.In the energy sector, strides have been made with the establishment of numerous solar cell farms and the adoption of renewable and eco-friendly energy sources, catering to a rising number of users. The establishment of a peaceful nuclear reactor at the University of Science and Technology further underscores the commitment to clean energy production.As a tourism destination, Irbid Governorate boasts historical, archaeological, religious, and therapeutic sites that have garnered attention from domestic and international visitors. Infrastructural improvements have transformed these areas into appealing tourist destinations, reflecting His Majesty's dedication to preserving cultural heritage.Water sector achievements are evident through projects like water extraction from the Wadi al-Arab Dam, the establishment of transmission lines, and the expansion of water and sewage networks, ensuring improved water access and management.Youth empowerment initiatives have been widespread across the governorate, with the establishment of sports complexes, stadiums, and youth centers in various locales. These efforts underscore His Majesty's commitment to nurturing the potential of the younger generation.Lower House Parliament Member Khaled Abu Hassan emphasizes that these achievements are a testament to the wisdom of local leaders and the vigor of youth, embodying King Abdullah's comprehensive vision aimed at fortifying national unity amidst regional challenges.Jordan's steadfast progress underpins a commitment to democratic principles and reform, exemplified by forthcoming parliamentary elections and ongoing democratic processes, ensuring Jordanians' freedom, openness, and participatory governance, he added.More to follow...