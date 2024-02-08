25 Years Of Progress: Sustainable Development Initiatives Transforming Jordan's Governorates

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Governorates, Feb. 7 (Petra) - Jordan has demonstrated remarkable resilience and foresight in addressing significant economic and social challenges, transitioning from crisis management to sustainable solutions across various development sectors, with this momentum reaching every corner of the Kingdom.Central to these sustainable solutions is the establishment of economic and development zones as well as industrial cities in Jordan's governorates, capitalizing on their inherent competitive advantages.The welfare of the governorates has been a primary focus for His Majesty King Abdullah II, reflecting a commitment to fostering social justice in the distribution of development benefits. This commitment is evidenced by thorough assessments of citizens' needs and comprehensive studies of regional conditions.Recognizing the pivotal role of investment, His Majesty has prioritized reforms in laws, regulations, and legislation to cultivate an environment conducive to investment. This proactive approach aims to foster effective partnerships between the public and private sectors, driving forward progress and prosperity for all.More to follow...