Three Infiltrators Killed, One Soldier Wounded In Foiled Drug Smuggling Attempt

Amman, Feb. 7 (Petra) - The Eastern Military Zone thwarted an attempt to infiltrate and smuggle narcotic substances originating from Syrian territory in the early hours of Wednesday, as reported by a military source from the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army.The operation resulted in the death of three smugglers, the injury of others, and the confiscation of substantial quantities of drugs, which were promptly handed over to the appropriate authorities.During the stand-off with the smugglers and the enforcement of rules of engagement, a member of the border guard forces sustained injuries. The individual's condition is reported as critical.The source emphasized the commitment of the armed forces to utilize all available resources and capabilities to decisively deal with any threats to Jordanian national security, underscoring the unwavering dedication to safeguarding the country's integrity and stability.