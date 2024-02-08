RIIFS Promotes Interfaith Harmony Through Humanitarian Engagement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 7 (Petra) - The Royal Institute for Inter-Faith Studies (RIIFS), in collaboration with the Thai Embassy in Amman and the El Hassan Youth Award, orchestrated an event as part of the World Interfaith Harmony Week initiative.Young individuals from various Jordanian universities partook in the event, aiming to foster positive interaction among participants and cultivate acceptance and understanding of others.During the event, the participants visited the Our Lady of Peace Center and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, with this year's focus being on harmony and humanitarian efforts.These visits included dialogues where the institute's academic advisor, Amer Al-Hafi, emphasized that humanitarian work is a form of worship endorsed by divine laws and that harmony transcends mere discussions about religious beliefs. It extends to collective human action and the pursuit of the common good.Al-Hafi highlighted the importance of directing competition towards benevolent deeds while avoiding controversies over abstract beliefs and ideologies.It is noteworthy that the Global Interfaith Harmony Week initiative was first presented before the United Nations General Assembly on September 23, 2010, by His Majesty King Abdullah II. On October 20, 2010, the initiative was unanimously adopted by the United Nations, designating the first week of February every year for its observance.