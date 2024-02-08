University Of Jordan Hosts Arab Forum On Water Scarcity Management

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 7 (Petra) - The University of Jordan inaugurated the first Arab Forum on water scarcity and its management in arid and semi-arid regions, themed "Innovation for Sustainable Water Management."The event, organized by the Faculty of Agriculture in collaboration with the Arab League Educational, Cultural, and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) and the National Committee of the Jordanian Institute for Education, Culture, and Science, seeks to foster a dialogue on water management experiences in the Arab world and globally under conditions of scarcity.The forum aims to address Sustainable Development Goal 6, "Clean water and sanitation," by enhancing water efficiency to ensure sustainable withdrawal and supply of fresh water, thereby mitigating water scarcity challenges and reducing the number of individuals affected by water scarcity by 2030.Nazir Obaidat, University President, speaking on behalf of Azmi Mohafza, the Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Scientific Research, emphasized the necessity of a comprehensive approach to water management.He highlighted the importance of improving water management practices, instituting regulations for its use, and investing in necessary infrastructure while engaging stakeholders from various sectors and levels of governance.Emphasizing the pivotal role of water in climate change adaptation, Dr. Obaidat stressed the interconnectedness of water, food, energy, and the environment. He underscored the urgency for collaborative efforts among governments, businesses, associations, and environmental agencies to break the cycle of danger, thirst, and hunger, ensuring the well-being of present and future generations.Muhammad Abu Darwish, Director of the Department of Science and Scientific Research at ALECSO, outlined water scarcity as the paramount challenge to social, economic, and environmental stability in the Arab region.Highlighting that 19 out of 22 Arab countries face water scarcity, Abu Darwish pointed out that nearly 50 million people lack access to basic drinking water in the Arab world, according to UN reports.Through this forum, ALECSO, in partnership with the University of Jordan, aims to implement the executive plan for the Arab Strategy for Scientific Research and Innovation. This strategy, mandated by the twenty-eighth Arab Summit in Jordan in 2017, underscores the importance of enhancing scientific cooperation among Arab countries, fostering innovation in water resource management, addressing water deficit issues, and raising community awareness about water-related challenges, he pointed out.