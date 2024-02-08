Ministry Workshop Promotes Tech Employment Opportunities In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 7 (Petra) - The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship organized a workshop on Wednesday to educate on the Youth, Technology, and Jobs (YTJ) project, aiming to connect ICT companies with the project's opportunities.Minister Ahmed Hanandeh highlighted the YTJ project as a pioneering initiative in Jordan, funded by the World Bank in collaboration with the British Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office.In the presence of British Ambassador Philip Hall and World Bank representatives, Hanandeh emphasized the project's objective to bolster digital companies and self-employment platforms in Jordan, facilitating their access to regional and global markets, thereby generating employment prospects for youth.He underscored the project's role as a catalyst for the national digital transformation strategy, fostering digital skills provision and supporting the expansion of the digital sector and e-government services.Hall commended Jordan's technological advancements, citing its strategic location and robust IT infrastructure as key advantages. He noted the UK's support for the YTJ project, aimed at fostering Jordan's tech sector prosperity.The workshop aimed to raise awareness about the project's themes, incentives for digital companies, and its programs, including digital skills development, training initiatives, and the Jordan Source program, promoting Jordan as a tech investment hub.Success stories of project beneficiaries, whose ventures have positively impacted job creation and economic advancement, were showcased during the workshop.Participating entities included IT firms, startups, civil society organizations, non-profits, banks, and business accelerators, reflecting broad interest and engagement in the project.Project incentives encompass support for new employee salaries, facilitating market expansion, and backing entrepreneurship platforms, aiming to foster temporary employment opportunities through training programs and grants.