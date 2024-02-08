Israeli Aggression Claims Lives Of 19 Palestinians In Gaza On 124Th Day Of War

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb. 7 (Petra) - More than 19 Palestinians lost their lives and scores sustained injuries, marking the 124th consecutive day of Israeli occupation forces' brutal onslaught across the Gaza Strip.The violence escalated with intensified bombardment and fire assaults, particularly targeting Rafah and Khan Yunis in the southern part of the Strip.Palestinian sources reported that Israeli aircraft, artillery, and naval vessels launched a barrage of attacks on both western and eastern areas of Rafah since Wednesday morning. Health authorities in Gaza confirmed the death of 12 Palestinians in Rafah, with numerous others wounded or missing as a result of the Israeli airstrikes.A mother and her daughter were among the casualties, their home in the Al-Zuhur neighborhood of Rafah was targeted by Israeli bombing, while occupation boats opened fire along the city's coastline.Simultaneously, violent artillery shelling struck the Al-Bat Al-Samin area in Khan Yunis, claiming the lives of three individuals from the Jourat Al-Lot neighborhood. Additionally, a Palestinian woman fell victim to an Israeli sniper's bullet at the entrance of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.A harrowing video footage circulated by Palestinian media depicted the widespread devastation in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Yunis, underscoring the tragic toll of the conflict.Further south, one Palestinian was fatally shot and several others wounded by Israeli occupation army snipers in the Al-Rimal area of Gaza City.The United Nations cautioned against Israel's incursion into Rafah, emphasizing the potential for war crimes. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs stressed the imperative of preventing any expansion of Israel's comprehensive invasion of Gaza, particularly to densely populated areas like Rafah.According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, the toll of Israeli aggression since October 7 has risen to more than 27,585 deaths, with a significant number of victims being children and women. Moreover, over 66,978 individuals have been injured, while more than 8,000 remain trapped under rubble or stranded on roads, hindered by the occupation's obstruction of medical assistance.