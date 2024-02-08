Israeli Forces Arrest 35 Palestinians In Widespread West Bank Sweep

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Feb. 7 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces conducted a sweeping arrest campaign on Wednesday across the occupied West Bank, apprehending 35 Palestinians, among them former prisoners.The arrests were primarily concentrated in Hebron, Jenin, and Nablus, with additional apprehensions reported in Ramallah, Bethlehem, Tubas, Tulkarm, and Jerusalem, as outlined in a joint statement by the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Society.Reports indicate that the Israeli occupation forces subjected the detainees and their families to severe mistreatment, including acts of abuse, beatings, and threats. Moreover, there have been reports of extensive sabotage and destruction of Palestinian homes, along with the confiscation of property and vehicles.The latest wave of arrests brings the total number of Palestinian detainees in occupation prisons since October 7 to approximately 6,900. This figure encompasses individuals arrested from their homes, at military checkpoints, as well as those coerced into surrendering themselves under duress, and those held against their will.It is crucial to note that the reported data on arrest cases encompasses both those currently in detention by the occupation forces and those who have been subsequently released.