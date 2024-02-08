RHDC Commemorates King Hussein's Humanitarian Act For Orphans

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 7 (Petra) – On the anniversary of the passing of King Hussein bin Talal, the Royal Hashemite Documentation Center (RHDC) has released a document showcasing a significant decision made by the late king.The document, originally featured on two pages of the Jordanian newspaper Al-Dustour on March 2, 1997, sheds light on King Hussein's transformation of the Al-Hashmiya Palace, his residence, into the Dar al-Bir, serving as a sanctuary for orphaned children previously under the care of the Al-Hussein Social Foundation for Orphans.In a statement released on Wednesday, the RHDC further elaborated on the news, noting the subsequent pages of the same issue that showcased an enthusiastic response from officials and the children themselves.The decision was met with deep appreciation for the benevolent gesture from the Royal Hashemite family, which was regarded as a testament to King Hussein's legacy of generosity, compassion, and unwavering dedication to the welfare and future of Jordanian children.The news had a profound impact on the orphaned children, filling them with immense joy that was evident through their exuberant celebrations, ululations, and heartfelt prayers of gratitude and praise for His Majesty's genuine Hashemite kindness and magnanimity.