PM Circulates Official Logo For Silver Jubilee Celebrations Of His Majesty King Abdullah II

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 7 (Petra) - In commemoration of the 25th anniversary of His Majesty King Abdullah II's ascension to the throne, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh has issued a circular directing all ministries, government departments, public institutions, municipalities, the Greater Amman Municipality, and government-owned companies to adopt the official slogan, "Silver Jubilee," and incorporate it into all official correspondences.The circular, in accordance with guidelines provided by the Royal Hashemite Court, designates Wednesday, February 7, as the commencement date for utilizing the logo, which will remain in use until the end of the current year.Today, the official logo for the Silver Jubilee of His Majesty King Abdullah II was unveiled. This logo serves to celebrate His Majesty's 25 years of reign and his significant contributions to the Kingdom.The logo can be downloaded from the following link: