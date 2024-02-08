Jordanian Fans Ignite Celebrations In Doha As National Team Secures Asian Cup Final Spot

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Feb. 7 (Petra) – The joyful echoes of Jordanian songs filled the air of Doha throughout the night, extending into the early hours of Wednesday, as jubilant celebrations erupted following the national football squad's historic qualification for the Asian Cup 2023 final.Immediately after the conclusion of the thrilling match against South Korea, in which our team emerged victorious, securing their spot in the final of this continental championship, Jordanian fans in Qatar spontaneously formed dabkeh circles and harmoniously sang patriotic songs.These spirited festivities persisted until dawn, marking an unprecedented and historic achievement for the national squad.Various areas in Doha witnessed vibrant gatherings of Jordanian supporters, with Souq Waqif becoming a focal point of the celebrations.The bustling marketplace was adorned with a sea of Jordanian flags, attracting an overwhelming number of Jordanian masses, who were met with widespread support from fellow Arab spectators, all united in sharing the tremendous joy of the Jordanian achievement.The festivities are expected to persist in the coming days, as Jordanian fans in Qatar revel in this triumphant milestone, their hopes set on ultimately clinching the coveted championship cup.