ED Arrests Man Under PMLA In J&K’S Kupwara

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 8 (IANS) Enforcement directorate (ED) arrested one person on Thursday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in J&K's Kupwara district.
“Identified as Mohammad Abdullah Shah, the man has been arrested in connection with a money laundering case wherein accused persons involved in terror financing were hand in glove with Pakistani handler Manzoor Ahmad Shah, who arranged admissions in MBBS & other courses in the colleges of Pakistan for students from J&K.
“The accused was produced before the Court of the Special Judge ACB (CBI-Cases) Kashmir, Srinagar.
The Court has granted ED custody till 13/02/2024,” said officials.
