King Abdullah's Silver Jubilee Logo Unveiled

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 7 (Petra) -- The official logo commemorating the Silver Jubilee of His Majesty King Abdullah II was revealed on Wednesday, marking the twenty-fifth anniversary of his accession to the throne and assumption of constitutional powers.The emblem represents a fusion of classical elegance and modern simplicity, reflecting the Kingdom's evolution over the past quarter-century. It symbolizes Jordan's ability to balance cherished traditions with progressive leadership and innovative thinking.The logo serves as a visual representation of the kingdom's commitment to honoring its rich heritage while embracing the opportunities of the future. It underscores the ongoing journey of advancement under the steadfast dedication of His Majesty to the welfare of Jordan and its people.Inspired by royal symbols and bearing His Majesty King Abdullah II's signature, the design philosophy of the logo emphasizes "simplicity on a royal scale." It features the iconic royal crown alongside the number 25, denoting the significant milestone being celebrated.The logo is available for download on the official Royal Hashemite Court website at this link: