Ananya Panday Dives Into 'Superheroes' Inspired Collection At Paris Fashion Week

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday, who had recently walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week, has shared some new pictures from her international runway debut, and spoke about the idea behind the 'superheroes' collection that she represented at the show.

The actress had turned showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra at the Paris Haute Couture Week 2024. She became the youngest Bollywood actor to walk the ramp. However, it was her attire that left people talking on the internet.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a bunch of photos, wherein she can be seen dressed in a distinct outfit, a dragonfly top which stood out as extraordinary. She paired it with a velvet black skirt. Her hair is neatly tied and the diva opted for a minimal makeup look.

The post is captioned: "This was such a moment! Walking for @rahulmishra_7 at Paris Couture Week I loved the idea behind his collection 'SUPERHEROES' which draws attention to the nuances of sharing life with species of insects and reptiles that inhabit the environment with us."

"In pursuit of building our lives on the planet, we may have taken over their habitats and driven them to extinction," she added.

Ananya had also walked the Paris Fashion Week wearing a butterfly-inspired black mini dress. She carried a giant sieve decorated with butterfly motifs. The sieve was seemingly attached to the dress underneath. She rounded up her look with a sleek hair bun and black high heels.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in a cyber-thriller 'Control', directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. She also has 'Call My Bae' and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Shankara' in the pipeline.

Ananya last featured in the coming-of-age drama 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav.

--IANS

sp/kvd