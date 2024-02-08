Qatari Cabinet Greenlights Mou With Jordan On Social Development, Family

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Feb. 8 (Petra) -- The Qatari Cabinet approved a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) for fostering collaboration in the realms of social development and family matters between Jordan and Qatar.During the weekly Qatari Cabinet session on Wednesday evening, led by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Council of Ministers also endorsed draft agreements between Qatar and Kazakhstan.These agreements encompass various areas of cooperation, including combating crime, collaboration in the field of communications and information technology, as well as joint efforts in protection and social development.