Mild, Sunny Weather To Prevail Across Jordan

Amman, Feb. 8 (Petra) -- Mild and sunny weather conditions are expected on Thursday across Jordan, accompanied by a slight rise in temperatures compared to seasonal averages. According to the latest report from the Jordan Meteorology Department, temperatures are anticipated to be approximately 5-6 degrees Celsius above the usual for this time of year.However, the Meteorology Department has issued a cautionary advisory regarding the potential formation of frost in the early morning hours over elevated southern mountainous areas. Additionally, reduced horizontal visibility due to fog is expected in the morning over mountainous regions and certain desert and plains areas.Friday is expected to see a slight decrease in temperatures, with mild conditions prevailing in most areas. Some clouds may appear at various altitudes, particularly in the northwestern direction, with moderate northwesterly winds expected.Saturday will likely witness a further dip in temperatures, resulting in relatively colder weather across the country. However, milder conditions are anticipated in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba regions. Scattered light showers are expected in the northern, central, and eastern parts of the country, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.Today's peak temperatures will be between 19 and 17 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 7C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 27C and lows of 14C.