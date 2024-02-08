Voter Activity In Presidential Election In Liberated Territories Of Azerbaijan Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Voter activity in
the liberated territories of Azerbaijan was revealed, the head of
the Information Center of the Secretariat of the Central Election
Commission of Azerbaijan, Farid Orujov said, Trend reports.
According to him, in Agdam city constituency No. 118, it
amounted to 78.64 percent; in Agdam rural constituency No. 119, it
was 48.25 percent; in Jabrail-Gubadli constituency No. 120, it was
76.55 percent; in Lachin constituency No. 121, it was 79.7 percent;
in Khankendy constituency No. 122, it was 83.28 percent; in
Kalbajar constituency No. 123, it was 80.57 percent; in
Shusha-Agdam-Khojaly-Khojavend constituency No. 124, it was 79.58
percent; and in Zangilan-Gubadli constituency No. 125, it was 78.86
percent.
Azerbaijan's presidential election has ended. After 54.47
percent of ballots were processed, Ilham Aliyev leads with 92.1
percent of the vote.
According to the Chairman of the Central Election Commission
(CEC), Mazahir Panahov, Zahid Oruj gained 2.2 percent of votes,
Razi Nurullayev 0.79 percent, Fazil Mustafa 1.99 percent, Elshad
Musayev 0.66 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev 1.78 percent, and Fuad
Aliyev 0.48 percent.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took
place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
