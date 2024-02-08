Presidential Election Voter Turnout In Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Data on voter turnout in the Azerbaijani presidential elections in Nakhchivan has been released, Trend reports.

Voter turnout as of 19:00 was 82.09 percent.

A total of 234,408 people voted:

Sharur-Sadarak constituency No. 1 - 39,572 people (82.76 percent),

Sharur-Kengerli constituency No. 2 - 39,482 people (82.21 percent),

Babek-Shahbuz-Kengerli constituency No. 3 - 39,217 people (82.36 percent),

Nakhchivan city constituency No. 4 - 38,800 people (82.05 percent),

Babek-Nakhchivan-Julfa constituency No. 5 - 39,417 people (82.04 percent),

Ordubad-Julfa constituency No. 6 - 37,920 people (81.14 percent).

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

According to the organization, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center says that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.