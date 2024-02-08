President Of China Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. President of China Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the Government and people of China, as well as personally, I extend my sincere congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I am confident that under your leadership, Azerbaijan will achieve new successes in all its state-building initiatives.

Over the past years, the development of China-Azerbaijan relations has been characterized as exemplary and stable. A high-level political trust environment has been established, progress has been made in the joint implementation of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative, and close mutual cooperation is observed in international relations.

I place great emphasis on China-Azerbaijan relations and highly value our working relations and personal friendship. I am ready to collaborate with you to further enhance our bilateral relations and elevate our cooperation to a new level across all domains.

I extend my wishes for your strong health and success in your responsibilities.

I wish progress to friendly Azerbaijan and happiness and peace to your people," the letter reads.