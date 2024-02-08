Azerbaijan's Southern Region Locals Ardently Vote In Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The southern
region of Azerbaijan observed high voter turnout in the
extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports citing
secki-2024.
During the day, the voting process was carried out at 421
polling stations in 7 electoral districts in the southern region of
the country (Masalli, Yardimli, Lankaran, Astara, and Lerik). There
are 341,389 registered voters here.
Among the voters are Masalli constituency No. 74,
Masalli-Yardimli constituency No. 75, Lankaran-Masalli constituency
No. 76, Lankaran city constituency No. 77, Lankaran rural
constituency No. 78, Astara constituency No. 79, and Lerik-Astara
constituency No. 80. 10 people aged 100 years and older. Many of
them took part in voting at their place of residence. A
104-year-old-year-old of the village of Kharkhatan, Lankaran
district, Gizvas Samid gizi Mehdiyeva, came to polling station No.
29 of Lankaran-Masalli electoral district No. 76, where she was
registered. The oldest voter in the region is Azizova Tamam Ali
gizi, registered in polling station No. 36 of Lankaran rural
constituency No. 78. She is reported to be 134 years old.
The election process was observed by both local and foreign
observers.
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.
Ilham Aliyev is leading with 92.1 percent of votes after processing
54.47 percent of ballots.
According to the Chairman of the Central Election Commission
(CEC), Mazahir Panahov, Zahid Oruj gained 2.2 percent of votes,
Razi Nurullayev 0.79 percent, Fazil Mustafa 1.99 percent, Elshad
Musayev 0.66 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev 1.78 percent, and Fuad
Aliyev 0.48 percent.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took
place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
