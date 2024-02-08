High Voter Turnout Recorded At Azerbaijani Embassy's Voting Site In Hungary

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. There was high voter activity at polling station No. 40 of Narimanov first electoral district No. 19, created at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Hungary, in connection with the extraordinary presidential elections, Trend reports.

As of 17:00, more than 80 percent of voters had taken part in the elections.

Voting ended at 19:00 local time.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished. Ilham Aliyev is leading with 92.1 percent of votes after processing 54.47 percent of ballots.

According to the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, Zahid Oruj gained 2.2 percent of votes, Razi Nurullayev 0.79 percent, Fazil Mustafa 1.99 percent, Elshad Musayev 0.66 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev 1.78 percent, and Fuad Aliyev 0.48 percent.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.