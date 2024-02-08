Head Of Chechen Republic Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation Ramzan Kadyrov congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"I warmly congratulate respected Ilham Aliyev on his election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan! The preliminary election results are now available, and Ilham Aliyev is clearly leading. Such support from Azerbaijani citizens is incontrovertible confirmation that Ilham Aliyev is his country's rightful leader. His exceptional professional and moral characteristics, expertise, and capacity to make sometimes difficult judgments make him a vital figure in the country's political and social life," Kadyrov wrote.

Ramzan Kadyrov noted the effective domestic policy of Ilham Aliyev,“which includes the development of important socio-economic areas.”

"Ilham Aliyev works relentlessly to enhance diplomatic connections with partner countries, particularly Russia, while promoting mutually beneficial cooperation. I am confident that under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev, the country will continue its dynamic development, becoming a more affluent and prominent state," Kadyrov stressed.