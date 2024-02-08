Many Countries Wish To Have President Like President Ilham Aliyev - Georgian MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Many countries wish to have a president like President Ilham Aliyev, an observer from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Cooperation Organization and member of the Georgian Parliament Ramaz Nikolaishvili said, Trend reports.

According to him, President Ilham Aliyev is a bright leader.

“People realize what he does for his constituents. That's why the outcome looks like this,” he said.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

According to the organization, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center says that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.