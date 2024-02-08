Ilham Aliyev Leading In Presidential Election With 92.05 Percent Of Votes - CEC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Ilham Aliyev is
leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05
percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the
ballots, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir
Panahov said at a briefing, Trend reports.
Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%,
Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev -
1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has
finished.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took
place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election took place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian
occupation.
The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor
Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an
exit poll conducted during the presidential election in
Azerbaijan.
According to the organization, 93.9 percent of voters cast their
ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center says that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
