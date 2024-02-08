Presidential Election In Azerbaijan Held At Very High Level - CEC Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The presidential elections in Azerbaijan were held at a very high level, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a briefing, Trend reports.

"The people of Azerbaijan have voted to elect their president, and according to the preliminary results, there is no doubt that Ilham Aliyev is the leader with an overwhelming majority of votes. Today we can consider our work completed," he said.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished. Ilham Aliyev is leading with 92.05 percent of votes after processing 93.35 percent of ballots.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

According to the organization, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center says that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.