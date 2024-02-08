Bakuvians Rejoicing Over Ilham Aliyev's Presidential Election Victory (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7.
Baku residents
celebrate Ilham Aliyev's presidential election victory at Heydar
Aliyev Center Park, Trend reports.
Following the exit poll results, people congregated in the park
to celebrate, exchanging congratulations and expressing their
happiness.
This day symbolizes unity among all supporters of Ilham
Aliyev.
The atmosphere of festivity and unity reigns everywhere in Baku
on this significant day.
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has
finished.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took
place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers enrolled to oversee the election.
The election took place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian
occupation.
The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor
Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an
exit poll conducted during the presidential election in
Azerbaijan.
According to the organization, 92.6 percent of voters cast their
ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
