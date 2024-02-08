Residents Of Azerbaijan's Shusha Mark Ilham Aliyev's Win In Presidential Poll With Procession (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)After the announcement of the exit poll results, a festive car procession with Azerbaijani flags takes place in Shusha, celebrating the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers enrolled in to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan

According to the organization, 92.6 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel