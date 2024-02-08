Azerbaijan Reports Presidential Election Voter Turnout By 19:00

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. As of 19:00
(GMT+4), 4 971 032 people, accounting for 76.73 percent of voters,
have participated in Azerbaijan's presidential election, the
Election Information Center of Azerbaijan's Central Election
Commission (CEC) said, Trend reports.
The voting for the extraordinary presidential election of the
Republic of Azerbaijan has been completed.
The voting process at the polling stations was concluded at
19:00 (GMT+4).
As reported, from 08:00 (GMT+4), polling stations were open for
voters and closed at 19:00. The Central Election Commission
Secretariat's Information Center shared preliminary updates on the
voting process and results at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00, and
19:00.
Candidates for the presidency in the elections included
incumbent President Ilham Aliyev (New Azerbaijan Party),
independent contenders Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev
(National Front Party), Fazil Mustafa (Great Order Party), Elshad
Musayev (Great Azerbaijan Party), and Gudrat Gasanguliyev (Whole
Azerbaijan Popular Front Party).
The voter roll boasted 6,478,623 people who cast their votes
across 6,537 polling stations throughout the country.
A total of 90,372 observers were registered to monitor the
election, with 790 of them representing 72 international
organizations from 89 countries.
For the first time in the history of independent Republic of
Azerbaijan, the election span across the entire country, including
the lands liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020. In the
liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been
established.
For Azerbaijani citizens residing abroad, 49 polling stations
were established in the embassies and consulates of 37 countries.
This allowed over 23,000 expatriates participated in the voting
process from various corners of the globe.
A robust media presence of 190 international entities observed
the election, with 216 of their representatives officially
registered as international observers.
