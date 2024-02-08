Azerbaijan's Ganja Residents Rave About Ilham Aliyev's Win In Presidential Poll (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Residents of Ganja, Azerbaijan, celebrate Ilham Aliyev's victory in the presidential election with great enthusiasm, Trend reports.

A festive procession of cars carrying Azerbaijani flags was held in the city.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan

According to the organization, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center says that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

