- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7.
Residents of
Ganja, Azerbaijan, celebrate Ilham Aliyev's victory in the
presidential election with great enthusiasm, Trend reports.
A festive procession of cars carrying Azerbaijani flags was held
in the city.
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has
finished.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took
place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election took place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian
occupation.
The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and Citizens' Labor Rights
Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll
conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan
According to the organization, 93.9 percent of voters cast their
ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center says that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of Ray Monitoring Center,
92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
