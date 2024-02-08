               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
We Are Proud Of Azerbaijan's Expanding Worldwide Authority - President Erdogan


2/8/2024 4:40:55 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Azerbaijan's growing authority in the international arena has always made us proud, said President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

The Turkish President has sent a congratulatory letter to President Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his victory in the presidential election.

Will be updated

