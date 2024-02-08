We Are Proud Of Azerbaijan's Expanding Worldwide Authority - President Erdogan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Azerbaijan's
growing authority in the international arena has always made us
proud, said President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.
The Turkish President has sent a congratulatory letter to
President Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his victory in
the presidential election.
Will be updated
MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107826814
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.