President Of Serbia Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. President of
Serbia Aleksandar Vučić has sent a congratulatory letter to
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
"Excellency, distinguished Mr. President,
It is my pleasure to extend my wholehearted congratulations on
your resounding victory in the early presidential election in the
Republic of Azerbaijan which reflects the enormous trust that the
citizens of Azerbaijan have in your leadership. Such an outcome is
also an acknowledgement for the extraordinary results you have
achieved in internal, regional and international frameworks during
the last twenty years, building on the foundations set by the great
Heydar Aliyev.
As a result of your strategic policy and commitment, Azerbaijan
has made impressive strides towards social and economic
development, ensuring security, prosperity and well-being to all
its citizens, it has grown into a regional leader and gained an
enviable reputation in the international arena.
Serbia attaches special importance to its relations with
Azerbaijan, always bearing in mind that, on numerous occasions,
your country has proven a true friend and advocate of our positions
and vital national interests. Allow me to use this opportunity as
well to express my sincere gratitude for Azerbaijan's consistent
position regarding the observance of the principles of
international law and the UN Charter and support for our country's
territorial integrity and sovereignty.
I am pleased to notice that our strategic cooperation and ties
have expanded in many aspects in the political, economic and
humanitarian sphere, and I am fully confident that, under your
continued wise guidance and leadership, the long-standing and close
partnership between Serbia and Azerbaijan will be further
strengthened and enhanced to our mutual benefit. For our part, you
may rest assured that we remain firmly committed to working towards
our more fruitful and prosperous collaboration, implementation of
new joint projects and ideas, guided by the principles of
friendship, mutual respect, trust and support in all areas.
Your Excellency, my dear friend, I wish you good health and
success in tackling the responsibilities and challenges of your
high office, as well as peace and prosperity to the brotherly
people of Azerbaijan.
Please Excellency, accept my cordial regards and the assurances
of my highest consideration," the letter reads.
