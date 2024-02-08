Azerbaijan's Presidential Election Conducted Legitimately - GUAM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The Azerbaijani presidential election was held in accordance with national legislation, GUAM Secretary General Altai Efendiev, Trend reports.

"The presidential election in Azerbaijan was held following national legislation and the regulations set by the Central Election Commission (CEC), adhering to democratic election principles and standards," he said.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

According to the organization, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center says that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel