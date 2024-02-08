Ilham Aliyev Leads Presidential Election With 92.1 Percent Of Vote - First CEC Results

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Ilham Aliyev is
leading in Azerbaijan's presidential election with 92 of
votes after processing 54.47 percent of ballots, said Chairman of
the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov during a
briefing, Trend reports.
He also noted that Zahid Oruj gained 2.2 percent of votes, Razi
Nurullayev 0.79 percent, Fazil Mustafa 1.99 percent, Elshad Musayev
0.66 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev 1.78 percent, and Fuad Aliyev
0.48 percent.
The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor
Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an
exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan.
According to the organization, 93.9 percent of voters cast their
ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center says that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
