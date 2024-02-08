Azerbaijan's Extraordinary Election Proves Technically Well-Organized - Georgian MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The extraordinary
election in Azerbaijan was one of the technically well-organized
ones, said Georgian MP and observer of the Organization of the
Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) Ramaz Nikolaishvili during
a press conference, Trend reports.
"I want to highlight that this election was exceptionally well
organized from a technical standpoint, and we were impressed at
every stage. Congratulations to everyone involved, especially the
Azerbaijani government, for their efficient organization of these
elections," he said.
Azerbaijan's presidential election has ended. After 54.47
percent of ballots were processed, Ilham Aliyev leads with 92.1
percent of the vote.
According to the Chairman of the Central Election Commission
(CEC), Mazahir Panahov, Zahid Oruj gained 2.2 percent of votes,
Razi Nurullayev 0.79 percent, Fazil Mustafa 1.99 percent, Elshad
Musayev 0.66 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev 1.78 percent, and Fuad
Aliyev 0.48 percent.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took
place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107826805
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.