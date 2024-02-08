Polling Stations Go On Reporting Remaining Presidential Poll Results - CEC Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The voting results from polling stations in relation to the presidential election are still being reported, said Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports

Panahov said this during an event dedicated to the results of today's extraordinary presidential election.

"Preliminary results, derived from over 90 percent of polling stations, will likely be announced tonight," he said.

