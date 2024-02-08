Baku Hails Jubilant Car Procession, Marking Ilham Aliyev's Presidential Poll Win (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. A festive procession of cars displaying Azerbaijani flags is taking place in Baku to celebrate Ilham Aliyev's victory in the presidential election, Trend reports.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished. Ilham Aliyev is leading with 92.1 percent of votes after processing 54.47 percent of ballots.

According to the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov, Zahid Oruj gained 2.2 percent of votes, Razi Nurullayev 0.79 percent, Fazil Mustafa 1.99 percent, Elshad Musayev 0.66 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev 1.78 percent, and Fuad Aliyev 0.48 percent.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

