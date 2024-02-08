U.S. Golden Visa Price Increase

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 8 Feb 2024, 10:50 AM

As the U.S. Golden Visa is set for a price increase, a team of U.S. licensed lawyers are hosting free seminars in Dubai to discuss filing applications before the deadline. U.S. lawyers will be on site this February 13, 15, and 16 in Downtown Dubai. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP to confirm their free attendance as space is limited.

This program allows families to fast-track their U.S. residency and obtain residency Green Cards with an $800,000 investment in government pre-approved real estate projects. With a single investment, all family members can receive their own U.S. Green Cards, and ultimately the U.S. passport. Families can now file their applications and move to the U.S. same day. The primary benefits of the program are that kids can attend schools for free, obtain government funding for university, and the ability to start their own business or work for any company in the U.S.

Shai Zamanian , Founder and Managing Director of The American Legal Center, emphasises that "for families considering this option, it's better to file applications before the confirmed price increases occur. Moreover, statistics from the U.S. immigration office show that U.S. Golden Visa applications filed more recently are faster in processing compared to previously filed applications."

The expedited processing times won't last forever as more and more applicants learn about these new categories and their benefits. To capitalise on this exceptional opportunity, prospective investors are urged to file their EB-5 applications now. Beyond the advantage of faster processing times, Zamanian highlights the long-term perks of the program, especially for your children's future. With a U.S. Green Card in hand, you can enjoy subsidized access to top-notch education in the U.S., courtesy of government grants and loans, covering everything from tuition to housing expenses. "Most of our clients are parents pursuing the U.S. Golden Visa for the benefit of their kids who want to study and pursue their dreams in the United States," says Zamanian. As the leading EB-5 expert in the GCC region, he has been assisting families for more than a decade in Dubai and has processed hundreds of Green Cards for UAE and GCC residents pursuing their U.S. immigration goals through the EB-5 Golden Visa program.

The seminar will provide a step-by-step guide on successful application submission. U.S. lawyers will delve into the latest industry updates, including expedited processing timelines. Attendees can engage in a Q&A session for personalised insights.

Out of respect for other attendees, latecomers will not be allowed to enter the event.