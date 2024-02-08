Pakistani President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On Confident Victory In Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Congratulations
to President Ilham Aliyev on his decisive victory in the
presidential election in Azerbaijan, said Pakistani President Arif
Alvi on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"Your leadership continues to inspire progress and stability.
Pakistan looks forward to strengthening our enduring friendship and
cooperation. Best wishes for your continued success!" he said.
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.
Ilham Aliyev is leading with 92.1 percent of votes after processing
54.47 percent of ballots.
According to the Chairman of the Central Election Commission
(CEC) Mazahir Panahov, Zahid Oruj gained 2.2 percent of votes, Razi
Nurullayev 0.79 percent, Fazil Mustafa 1.99 percent, Elshad Musayev
0.66 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev 1.78 percent, and Fuad Aliyev
0.48 percent.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took
place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
