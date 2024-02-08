Young People Take An Active Part In Voting At Azerbaijani Embassy In Estonia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Voting continues
at Polling Station No. 45 of Yasamal's second electoral district
No. 16, located at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Estonia, for the
extraordinary presidential election, the embassy told Trend .
According to the information, the polling station has observed
high voter activity since this morning.
Among the first-time voters is 77-year-old Zuleikha
Allahverdiyeva, a long-time resident of Tallinn. Feeling it was her
duty to vote, she cast her ballot at the embassy's polling
station.
First-time voters, particularly young people, were notably
active. Lala Sadigova, who pursued higher education in Estonia,
expressed pride in exercising her right to vote freely.
The electoral process at the embassy polling station is
ongoing.
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has kicked
off.
Polling stations have already been opened for voters starting at
8:00 (GMT+4), Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election
Commission (CEC), said.
The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide
preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at
19:00.
The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9,
with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential
seat.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will
take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election is taking place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories. In these
liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been
constructed.
