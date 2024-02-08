Khinalig Village Of Azerbaijan's Guba Sees Dynamic Voter Turnout (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. In connection with the extraordinary presidential election, there has been an active voter turnout in Khinalig village in Azerbaijan's Guba district, Trend reports.

Despite the snowy weather, voters come to vote at polling station No. 13 of Guba Constituency No. 59.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has kicked off.

Polling stations have already been opened for voters starting at 8:00 (GMT+4), Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), said.

The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at 19:00.

The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9, with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential seat.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election is taking place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories. In these liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been constructed.

