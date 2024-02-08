Azerbaijan Shows High Level Of Responsibility At Polling Stations - Russian Observer

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Azerbaijan's
voting stations demonstrate a high level of responsibility, member
of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation
and State Building Alexander Bashkin told Trend .
"Today, I witnessed what thousands, tens, and even hundreds of
thousands of other election participants have experienced. There
was great excitement, extraordinary enthusiasm, and a strong sense
of responsibility for the occasion. For the first time in three
decades, elections are being held over all of Azerbaijan's
territory, including territories recently reclaimed from Armenian
occupation," said Bashkin.
"This, of course, could not fail to impress the Azerbaijani
voters, and this, of course, could not fail to give the generally
routine, quite legally ordinary election process a festive
atmosphere, a sense of great celebration and uplift, a spiritual
uplift. This is the first thing. The second is the high level of
friendliness and warm and joyful emotions towards us, the
international observers from the Russian Federation. This speaks of
very warm, very close, very trusting relations between Russia and
Azerbaijan, between the Russian and Azerbaijani peoples," added the
member of the committee.
"As Russians, we are delighted to see that the Azerbaijani
people had ample opportunity today to make their choices openly,
transparently, honestly, and fairly, expressing their views on the
future development of their country," he said.
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has kicked
off.
Polling stations have already been opened for voters starting at
8:00 (GMT+4), Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election
Commission (CEC), said.
The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide
preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at
19:00.
The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9,
with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential
seat.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will
take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election is taking place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories. In these
liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been
constructed.
